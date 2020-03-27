China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the February 27th total of 32,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

CYD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

NYSE:CYD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 101,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,018. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. AXA increased its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 96.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 12,742 shares during the period. 24.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.