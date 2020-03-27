Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will post $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $852.88.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,019 shares of company stock worth $377,445,113 over the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,283,000 after purchasing an additional 82,607 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $217,798,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $661.10 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $940.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $763.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $806.57.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

