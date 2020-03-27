Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Short Interest Update

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,508,100 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the February 27th total of 936,900 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 456,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $868.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $847.73.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total transaction of $3,717,766.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,393,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,019 shares of company stock worth $377,445,113 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 116.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $924,999,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG stock traded down $26.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $635.03. 856,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,035. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $940.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $763.37 and its 200 day moving average is $806.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

