Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Lowered to $790.00 at KeyCorp

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $960.00 to $790.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.50% from the company’s previous close.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $901.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $847.73.

NYSE:CMG opened at $661.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $940.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $763.37 and its 200 day moving average is $806.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 430,019 shares of company stock worth $377,445,113. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

