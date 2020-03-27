Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,122 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.70% of Choice Hotels International worth $40,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,686,000 after acquiring an additional 320,780 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 459,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 36.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 430,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,334,000 after acquiring an additional 115,877 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 413,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,719,000 after acquiring an additional 117,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,742,000 after acquiring an additional 175,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.64.

Shares of CHH opened at $68.08 on Friday. Choice Hotels International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.14.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 249.37%. The business had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

