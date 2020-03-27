Chris Stefani Purchases 11,042 Shares of DWF Group PLC (LON:DWF) Stock

DWF Group PLC (LON:DWF) insider Chris Stefani bought 11,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £9,937.80 ($13,072.61).

DWF Group stock traded down GBX 14.13 ($0.19) on Friday, reaching GBX 90 ($1.18). 3,132,564 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $292.10 million and a PE ratio of 23.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.33. DWF Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 104 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 143 ($1.88). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 129.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 124.89.

About DWF Group

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services to multinationals, government and public sector bodies, and high net worth individuals in the areas of corporate, litigation, and real estate practice groups.

