Christopher B. Paisley Sells 500 Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $25,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,273,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,745. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.42. Ambarella Inc has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $73.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambarella Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ambarella from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Ambarella from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Craig Hallum cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ambarella by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 115.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ambarella by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,768,000 after buying an additional 32,932 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ambarella by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

