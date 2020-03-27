Chromia Market Capitalization Hits $2.06 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $666,964.00 worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.59 or 0.02570837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00193465 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00041019 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033896 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia’s total supply is 272,376,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,839,113 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com.

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.