ChronoCoin (CRN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $326,656.00

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. ChronoCoin has a market cap of $10.84 million and approximately $326,656.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChronoCoin has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One ChronoCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00070997 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About ChronoCoin

ChronoCoin (CRYPTO:CRN) is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,203,953,119 tokens. ChronoCoin’s official website is timeinnovation.io.

Buying and Selling ChronoCoin

ChronoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChronoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChronoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

