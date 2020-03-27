Chronologic Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Chronologic token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001844 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $116,522.21 and $137.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.18 or 0.02581877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00193678 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00041228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chronologic’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,230,975 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,394 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH.

Chronologic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

