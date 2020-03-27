Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 695,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,521 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Chubb worth $108,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,305,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,106,000 after acquiring an additional 214,002 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,138,862,000 after acquiring an additional 613,562 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,942,000 after acquiring an additional 279,429 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,465,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,091,000 after acquiring an additional 31,634 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,771,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,997,000 after acquiring an additional 60,186 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.85.

NYSE:CB opened at $109.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.12.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

