Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Holdings Decreased by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $18,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $12,552,310,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Cigna by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,181 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Cigna by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 894,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,014,000 after buying an additional 737,631 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,761,000 after buying an additional 631,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,187,564 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $447,335,000 after buying an additional 469,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock traded down $8.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.37. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In related news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $725,731.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,414,391.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,397 shares of company stock worth $14,922,093 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

