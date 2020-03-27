Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Increased to $251.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $251.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CI. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

Cigna stock traded down $6.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.28. The company had a trading volume of 713,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,712. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.37. Cigna has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Cigna news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,862.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,397 shares of company stock worth $14,922,093 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

