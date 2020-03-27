Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,259,415 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.83% of Cimarex Energy worth $44,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XEC opened at $16.97 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $72.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

Several research firms have commented on XEC. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays raised shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

