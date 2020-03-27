Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Price Target Cut to

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from to in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMPR. TheStreet lowered Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Cimpress currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

NASDAQ CMPR traded down $10.26 on Friday, reaching $53.29. 425,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,867. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.12. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $43.99 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $4.57. The firm had revenue of $820.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.82 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 12,360.67% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Cimpress in the third quarter valued at $398,436,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,016,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cimpress by 49,794.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,121,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,674,000 after buying an additional 1,119,379 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cimpress by 11,991.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,038,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cimpress by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,013,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,919,000 after buying an additional 634,662 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

