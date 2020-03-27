Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Short Interest Down 24.0% in March

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,585,200 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the February 27th total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 975,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:CBB traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 18,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00. Cincinnati Bell has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $16.05.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $390.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. Cincinnati Bell’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Cincinnati Bell to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Bell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Cincinnati Bell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

In other Cincinnati Bell news, Director Theodore H. Torbeck sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $199,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,216.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 86.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

