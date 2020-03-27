Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Cinemark worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Cinemark by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Cinemark by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNK opened at $12.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $32.20. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.34%.

CNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

In other news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 106,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $877,688.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,708,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,263,978.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

