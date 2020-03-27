Cineplex Inc (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cineplex Inc (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPXGF shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Cineplex in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cineplex to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Cineplex in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut Cineplex to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of CPXGF stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72. Cineplex has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $26.19.

Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

