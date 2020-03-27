Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.09.

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $11.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.57. 1,005,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,503. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.56 and its 200 day moving average is $264.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $304.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

