CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors grew its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,530,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,175,834 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 7.95% of CIT Group worth $343,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 47.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 349,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 112,204 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 123,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 180,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.57. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $54.02.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 16.11%. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan L. Frank bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,272.00. Also, Director Alan L. Frank bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,282.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 76,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,085 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIT. Oppenheimer began coverage on CIT Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CIT Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

