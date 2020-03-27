CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,315 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIT. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 47.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 349,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 112,204 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 123,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 180,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CIT Group alerts:

In other news, EVP John J. Fawcett purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,161.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ellen R. Alemany purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $488,250.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 76,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,085. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CIT Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.