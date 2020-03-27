Citigroup Cuts Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $234.00

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BDX. Cowen lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.00.

BDX stock opened at $214.73 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.78 and its 200-day moving average is $256.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 78.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,208 shares of company stock valued at $30,137,672 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,056,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,136,000 after purchasing an additional 205,721 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catawba Capital Management VA raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 44,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

