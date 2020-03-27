Citigroup Cuts CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $28.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CARG. Benchmark reduced their target price on CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $18.96. 1,801,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,749. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.62. CarGurus has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $42.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.80 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,313,863.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,113,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,085,085.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 401,268 shares of company stock worth $12,752,416. 34.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

