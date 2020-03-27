Citigroup Cuts Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $36.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $69.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Glaukos from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

GKOS opened at $34.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average is $58.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.56. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $84.65.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $65.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.36 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 6.51%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Glaukos by 6.3% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 47,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Glaukos by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 281,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos in the second quarter worth approximately $929,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Glaukos by 77.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $513,000.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

