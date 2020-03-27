Citigroup Cuts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $105.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $124.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.04.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $89.73 on Friday. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2,513.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,035,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,011,571,000 after purchasing an additional 83,705,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 89,912.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,012,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,993,455 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,853,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 8,884.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,286,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138,192 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,061.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,678,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500,992 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

