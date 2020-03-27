Citigroup Cuts Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $130.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $160.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.71% from the stock’s previous close.

NVRO has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.62.

NVRO opened at $92.39 on Friday. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. Nevro had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.96%. The firm had revenue of $114.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $333,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

