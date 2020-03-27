Citigroup Cuts PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $115.00

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.64.

NYSE PNC opened at $97.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.80. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,153,135 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

