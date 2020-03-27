Citigroup Lowers Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $240.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $252.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $278.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.41.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $194.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.85. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $154.52 and a 1-year high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,210.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $738,162.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares in the company, valued at $25,045,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,374 shares of company stock worth $20,894,284. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2,184.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,003,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,317,326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390,818 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21,360.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,636,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587,326 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 724.2% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,924,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $862,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,316,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,446,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8,278.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $730,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

