Citigroup Lowers Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $37.00

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $43.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.57% from the company’s current price.

WFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.07.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $31.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,708,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,320,364. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.39. The firm has a market cap of $120.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Baker Avenue Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,589,000. Perigon Wealth Management lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management now owns 18,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Gerstein Fisher lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 38,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 3,458,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,600,000 after buying an additional 1,687,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Company lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Company now owns 8,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

