Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.18.

Shares of C stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.68. 10,298,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,698,756. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.53.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

