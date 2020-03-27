Citigroup Trims Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Target Price to $12.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 86.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FCX. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 2.19. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

