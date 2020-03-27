Citigroup Trims Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Target Price to $200.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SYK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.14.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $158.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.29. Stryker has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 234,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,589,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.