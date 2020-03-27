Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,761,900 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the February 27th total of 7,420,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,026,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Citrix Systems stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,329,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,883. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.27 and its 200 day moving average is $110.71. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $142.97.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $138,929.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,858.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total value of $481,805.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,982,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,079 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $140,439,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,507 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $182,376,000 after acquiring an additional 574,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,432,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,055,751 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $117,094,000 after acquiring an additional 514,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $649,327,000 after acquiring an additional 393,838 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTXS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citrix Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair raised Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citrix Systems to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.40.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

