City Office REIT Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

City Office REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years. City Office REIT has a payout ratio of -181.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect City Office REIT to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

City Office REIT stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $395.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.98. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. City Office REIT had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 0.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Compass Point lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

In other City Office REIT news, Director John Sweet bought 10,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,073.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Thomas Farrar bought 15,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,038.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $342,600. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

