City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.93.

City Office REIT stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,405. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. City Office REIT had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $39.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Sweet bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,073.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $342,600. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 44,846 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 499.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 253,606 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 439,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

