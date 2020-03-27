City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

City Pub Group (LON:CPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of City Pub Group in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of LON:CPC traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 66.50 ($0.87). 387,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,400. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 149.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 187.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 million and a PE ratio of 25.58. City Pub Group has a 12 month low of GBX 120 ($1.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 240 ($3.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75.

In other news, insider Alexander Derrick sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.50), for a total transaction of £28,500 ($37,490.13).

City Pub Group Company Profile

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs in London and southern England. The company's pub estate comprises 39 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold, managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

