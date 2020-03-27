Clariant’s (CLZNF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CLZNF traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $16.35. 250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633. Clariant has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $22.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59.

About Clariant

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in four segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

