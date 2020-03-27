Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.50 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CCC opened at $20.15 on Friday. Clarivate Analytics has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Clarivate Analytics had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Clarivate Analytics will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,468,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,078,000 after buying an additional 1,736,993 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,427,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,680,000 after buying an additional 1,670,105 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,485,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,949,000 after buying an additional 167,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,833,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,997,000 after buying an additional 2,232,025 shares during the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

