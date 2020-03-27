Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,468,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,736,993 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.83% of Clarivate Analytics worth $159,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarivate Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

CCC stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Clarivate Analytics PLC has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $23.66.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.67 million. Clarivate Analytics had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Clarivate Analytics PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Analytics Profile

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

