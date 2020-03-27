Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 807,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,706 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.70% of Clarus worth $10,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLAR stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31. Clarus Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Clarus had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $61.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clarus Corp will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLAR shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Clarus from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

