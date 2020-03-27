Claymore Achieves Market Capitalization of $1,562.00 (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Claymore has a total market capitalization of $1,562.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Claymore token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, CoinExchange and VinDAX. Over the last week, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.00 or 0.02580112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00193076 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00041130 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Claymore Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken. The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com. The official message board for Claymore is medium.com/@claymoretoken.

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinExchange and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Claymore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Claymore using one of the exchanges listed above.

