Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $92.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CLH. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.07. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Speights purchased 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.97 per share, for a total transaction of $25,053.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,057.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,461 shares of company stock valued at $99,969 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 94,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,121,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,957,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,881,000 after buying an additional 20,017 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

