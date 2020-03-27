ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $25.93. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53. ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $33.95.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.