Clifford Sosin Buys 200,000 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $7,400,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Clifford Sosin acquired 181,621 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $5,361,451.92.

On Thursday, March 19th, Clifford Sosin acquired 100,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $3,054,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Clifford Sosin acquired 127,444 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.68 per share, with a total value of $5,694,197.92.

On Friday, March 13th, Clifford Sosin acquired 79,861 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.36 per share, with a total value of $3,782,216.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,067. Cardlytics Inc has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The company has a market capitalization of $950.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.93.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

