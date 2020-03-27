Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.17 Million

Brokerages expect Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) to post sales of $31.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.30 million and the lowest is $31.03 million. Clipper Realty posted sales of $27.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.
On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $127.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.81 million to $127.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $137.94 million, with estimates ranging from $135.90 million to $139.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clipper Realty.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Clipper Realty from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLPR. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter worth $11,833,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after acquiring an additional 430,053 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 349.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 53,481 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CLPR stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $102.08 million, a P/E ratio of -52.18 and a beta of -0.03.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is 76.00%.
Clipper Realty Company Profile
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
