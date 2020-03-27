CloakCoin Price Tops $0.17 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Mercatox, Binance and Bittrex. CloakCoin has a market cap of $927,391.78 and approximately $19,036.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007375 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003733 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001180 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034277 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,420,483 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Upbit, Binance, Cryptopia, Mercatox and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.