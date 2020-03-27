Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542,042 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.89% of Clorox worth $171,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 2,122.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,870,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. UBS Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

Shares of CLX opened at $173.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.36. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $214.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

