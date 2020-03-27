Cloudbric (CLB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, Cloudbric has traded 57.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cloudbric has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $612,321.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cloudbric token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.59 or 0.02570837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00193465 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00041019 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033896 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cloudbric Token Profile

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 543,922,786 tokens. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io.

Cloudbric Token Trading

Cloudbric can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

