Cloudflare’s (NET) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.48% from the stock’s current price.

NET has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.11.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.22. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and a PE ratio of -30.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, major shareholder Uv Partners Iv Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $45,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,107,852 shares of company stock valued at $47,702,433 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.