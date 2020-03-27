CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNHI. ValuEngine upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNHI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,114,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,993. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 333.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.